Two in custody after chase from Lorain Borough into Moxham

David Hurst, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

Aug. 2—Two people were taken into custody on Sunday following a Lorain Borough chase that ended in Moxham, Cambria County 911 officials said.

The incident was first reported as a suspected burglary at 10:40 a.m. on Lunen Street near Oakland Avenue. There was a report that a weapon was fired at the scene, and a chase ensued after responders arrived, 911 supervisor Larry Penatzer said.

Stonycreek Township police, which patrols Lorain, were assisted by police from Geistown Borough, Johnstown, West Hills and Conemaugh Township, according to Cambria County 911.

The pursuit ended in Moxham at Cypress Avenue, with two people taken into custody, Penatzer said. An ambulance was requested to check on one of the individuals who was apprehended, he said.

Stonycreek Township police said on Sunday that they were still investigating the incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mask mandates return, states consider vaccination requirements as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide

    New coronavirus infections are on the rise across the nation, mask mandates are returning in some places, and cities, states and businesses are rolling out vaccination requirements. New cases are up 150% across the country over the past two weeks and hospitalizations climbed 74 percent. Michael George has the latest.

  • Weeknight pasta comes with tasty shortcut

    On the Italian island of Sardinia, we were smitten with a richly flavored pasta with ground pork and wild fennel. It came loaded with a host of spices and herbs, including parsley, black pepper, fennel seed, paprika, red pepper flakes, onion and salt. Italian sausage always includes at least some of those seasonings, so we just removed the sausage meat from the casing and sauteed it to create a flavor-packed ragu.

  • Op-Ed: COVID-19 is being used as a reason to keep people jailed without a trial. This has to stop

    At this point, the court should not be allowed to use COVID as an excuse to delay jury trials.

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

    Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • A cruise passenger who assaulted two men during a drunken brawl at a buffet was sentenced to 21 months in jail

    A financial advisor was sentenced to 21 months in jail after being found guilty of two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during a cruise.

  • A Trump supporter was arrested after a church prayer group member sent texts to the FBI that showed him inside the Capitol on January 6

    Glenn Allen Brooks texted selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a church prayer chat group, a DOJ criminal complaint said.

  • Rudy Giuliani: If I Go to Jail, Those Who Put Me There ‘Will Suffer the Consequence in Heaven’ (Video)

    Rudy Giuliani told NBC New York that he is “more than willing to go to jail,” but if he does, those who put him there will “suffer the consequences in heaven.” Donald Trump’s former attorney has been the subject of a lengthy federal investigation into his dealings as an “unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian” before the 2020 presidential election, an investigation that the former New York City major calls unlawful and politically motivated. In a new interview with NBC News 4’s Melissa Russo, Giuli

  • 10 shot in brazen 'coordinated attack' in Queens

    An extensive crime scene remained in Queens Sunday morning at the site where 10 people were shot hours earlier on Saturday night. Police shut down five blocks of 37th Avenue while they investigated.

  • Zydeco musician shot while on stage at Louisiana festival

    Chris Ardoin was the headliner for a Zydeco music festival that attracted thousands.

  • A celebrity influencer scammed victims out of $24m to fund his luxury lifestyle that he bragged about on Instagram

    The FBI used the Nigerian influencer's flamboyant social media posts as evidence to charge him with financial crimes.

  • 10 people shot in gang attack in New York City, police say

    "This is a coordinated, brazen attack, for a lack of a better word," New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

  • Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video

    A video of a February shoot-out between police officers and a citizen in a Dallas suburb has gone viral on […] The post Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘We want him home.’ Extensive search efforts for a missing Fruitland boy continue

    Multiple law enforcement agencies have spent days searching for the 5-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening.

  • Man who entered army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves

    A man who trespassed into an army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves in the area.

  • ‘Grandmas buying shotguns’: US dealers see ammunition shortage as sales surge

    Gun store owners say bullets are selling out as pandemic fuels public fears around safety and crime Officers taking part in training load gun clips with ammunition in Burien, Washington. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP The coronavirus pandemic in the US has been accompanied by soaring gun sales attributed to fears around social unrest and crime and, in some cases, people having more time for hunting. But now ammunition has fallen into short supply. Manufacturers say they are producing as much as the