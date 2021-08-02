Two in custody after chase from Lorain Borough into Moxham

Aug. 2—Two people were taken into custody on Sunday following a Lorain Borough chase that ended in Moxham, Cambria County 911 officials said.

The incident was first reported as a suspected burglary at 10:40 a.m. on Lunen Street near Oakland Avenue. There was a report that a weapon was fired at the scene, and a chase ensued after responders arrived, 911 supervisor Larry Penatzer said.

Stonycreek Township police, which patrols Lorain, were assisted by police from Geistown Borough, Johnstown, West Hills and Conemaugh Township, according to Cambria County 911.

The pursuit ended in Moxham at Cypress Avenue, with two people taken into custody, Penatzer said. An ambulance was requested to check on one of the individuals who was apprehended, he said.

Stonycreek Township police said on Sunday that they were still investigating the incident.