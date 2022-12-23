Two in custody after interstate pursuit

Dec. 23—ELKHART — A pursuit which began in Elkhart today ended in Michigan, with two suspects in custody.

At approximately 12:24 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call in reference a 2009 Hyundai Sonata stolen in the 100 block of S Main St., to which an officer responded, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.

"A second Elkhart Police Department officer observed two males matching the suspects' descriptions walking in the area of Benham Ave. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive," the release stated. "Shortly thereafter, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the allegedly stolen Sonata passed the officer traveling eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Due to the circumstances, the officer initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle failed to pull over."

Other officers joined the pursuit as the Sonata traveled through Elkhart, eventually traveling northbound on Ind. 19 and contining into Michigan. During the pursuit, the Sonata's front passenger tire became damaged. The Sonata traveled northbound on Five Points Road, and turned east onto Grange Street where it finally came to a stop shortly after 1 p.m.

Officers initiated a felony stop, and the driver and passenger of the vehicle exited without further incident. The driver and his passenger were both taken into custody by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for transport to the Cass County Jail, the release added.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police assisted the EPD during the resolution of this matter. No injuries or accidents were reported, and the incident will be reported to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review of formal criminal charges.