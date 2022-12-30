Four adults, including two male suspects and one police officer, were injured Thursday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit on the west side of Wauwatosa.

A Wauwatosa police officer attempted to stop a "suspicious vehicle," near Wauwatosa Avenue and West North Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and drove through a yield sign, crashing into a transport van near North 67th Street and West Glendale Avenue, Milwaukee police said.

The driver's injuries prevented him from fleeing the scene, Wauwatosa Police Sgt. Abby Pavlik said, while the two other occupants attempted to run away. The driver and one suspect who fled on foot were taken into custody.

"At this time, we believe a third suspect was involved and fled from the vehicle but was not apprehended," Pavlik said.

After the vehicle pursuit began, police learned the vehicle was involved in a mail theft before the attempted traffic stop, Pavlik said.

The Wauwatosa officer involved was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, Pavlik said, after a physical altercation with the apprehended suspect who attempted to run.

The sole occupant and driver of the transport van, a 73-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, police said.

Both suspects in custody were transported to a hospital, Milwaukee police said, with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two in custody, one officer injured after Wauwatosa police chase