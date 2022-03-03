Two in custody after report of man kidnapped in Battle Creek

Two suspects are in custody following a man's report of being kidnapped on Marjorie Street.

Battle Creek Police were dispatched to a residence at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in response to a call from an adult male victim who said he was able to get away from the suspects and flag down a pedestrian in the neighborhood, who then dialed 9-1-1.

Officers met with the victim, who identified the Marjorie Street house where the crime occurred and provided information about the two suspects. Police located one suspect during a traffic stop in the area, while the second suspect was found at the residence.

Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment on multiple charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Two in custody after man reports kidnapping in Battle Creek