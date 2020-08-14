Two in custody after shooting at Dillard’s in Pembroke Lakes Mall, police say

Pembroke Lakes Mall saw a swarm of police officers after shots rang out Friday afternoon, while a police chopper hovered overhead and at least 10 police cruisers surrounded the area as residents were told to stay away.

Around 2:40 p.m., Pembroke Pines police tweeted that officers were responding to calls of a shooting at the Dillard’s department store, 11945 Pines Blvd., in the mall. Two men were shot and later detained after being taken to local area hospitals.

Police say the men were smashing a jewelry store inside the mall before the shooting began.

From behind the register at Shoe Show inside the mall, Hannah Francis heard loud banging of four shots, and then saw shoppers running inside her store. She ran to the back of the store and tried to get everyone out.

While she didn’t see the shooters, she said she did see a man put on a gurney, looking like he was passed out.

“It is honestly traumatizing,” she said. “Even though you didn’t see anything, just hearing it and knowing that somebody got hurt ... is just scary because you never expect that to happen.”

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene at Dillards (11945 Pines Boulevard) investigating a shooting which just occurred. Two subjects are in custody at this time; no suspects are believed to be at large. Please stay clear of the area as our investigation remains on-going. pic.twitter.com/Std7Lg3wCm — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 14, 2020

