Two D.C. men who impersonated feds a 'risk to national security,' prosecutors say

The two men who allegedly posed as federal agents while "lavishing gifts" on Secret Service agents assigned to the White House pose a "risk to national security" and should be held without bail pending trial, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, of Washington, D.C., were "not merely playing dress-up," prosecutors said in a memo urging a judge to keep the pair locked up. Their “impersonation scheme was sufficiently realistic to convince other government employees, including law enforcement agents," that their fake employment was legitimate, according to court documents.

Both men had firearms, ammunition, body armor, tactical gear as well as surveillance equipment, prosecutors said, and they were "engaged in conduct that represented a serious threat to the community, compromised the operations of a federal law enforcement agency, and created a potential risk to national security."

Taherzadeh and Ali were scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing later Friday. Both are charged with impersonating Department of Homeland Security agents, but prosecutors have indicated more charges are likely in what they described as an intricate, years long scheme that included getting close to Secret Service agents assigned to the White House and first lady Jill Biden.

Neither men have entered a plea of guilty or not guilty.

They compromised United States Secret Service personnel involved in protective details and with access to the White House complex "by lavishing gifts upon them, including rent-free living," prosecutors wrote in the memo, adding that Taherzadeh allegedly acknowledged "he had provided a 'doomsday bag,' generator, flat screen television, two iPhones, a drone, a gun locker, a Pelican (gun) case, and a mattress to agents and officers of the USSS."

Four Secret Service agents have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, the FBI said in a filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The agent detailed to the first lady was among those placed on leave, senior law enforcement officials have said.

Story continues

Prosecutors argued that Taherzadeh and Ali are both flight risks and pose "a danger to the community based on their use and possession of firearms and other weaponry.”

Ali made two trips to Iran “not long before the charged activity began” and also travelled in recent years to Iraq, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan, where he was born, prosecutors said, labeling his case as a particularly "serious" flight risk.

He allegedly told one witness in the case that he has ties to Pakistan's intelligence agency. "Until this claim can be further investigated, and given the nature of Ali’s conduct, specifically impersonating federal law enforcement in order to ingratiate himself with and infiltrate networks of federal law enforcement officers and other federal employees, his claim must be taken literally and seriously," prosecutors said, adding that if he fled, it "could cause significant damage to our national security."

Taherzadeh told investigators that Ali “funded most of their day-to-day operations but Taherzadeh did not know the source of the funds," according to the memo.

In addition to a large cache of guns, ammunition, tactical gear and items like brass knuckles, a currency counter and a fingerprint kit, the pair owned five apartments in a D.C.-area building where numerous law enforcement agents live, the FBI said.

Taherzadeh told investigators that Ali had "obtained the electronic access codes and a list of all of the tenants in the apartment complex," and agents who searched their apartments found a binder containing the residents' apartment numbers and contact information, according to the memo.

Prosecutors said they wanted Taherzadeh held in part because they're concerned he could tamper with witnesses and evidence. They noted that after he found out he was being investigated, he began "deleting his social media posts related to law enforcement" and turned off GPS tracking on his iPhone.

Prosecutors also noted that he shouldn't have had access to any guns, given that he had a domestic violence conviction in 2013. It "is unlawful for Taherzadeh to possess a firearm or even a single round of ammunition," they wrote.

“As practiced liars who perpetrated a long-term deception — cooking up entirely fake personas and positions, elevating themselves with imagined pretensions to be above the law and above others — they cannot be trusted to return to court, to cease their efforts to obstruct the investigation, nor to not simply reassemble or use an arsenal similar to the one they built here,” prosecutors concluded in the memo.