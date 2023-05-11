Two dads vanished months ago. Then human remains were found on Georgia farm, cops say

Two “loving” dads went missing months ago — and now, human remains found on a farm have been identified as theirs, Georgia news outlets reported.

Jason Salter — a 39-year-old father of four — vanished as he left to meet his best friend Kenny Guerra — a 35-year-old father of three, according to WXIA and other news outlets. The two later were found dead, sparking a homicide investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation shared the identity of the remains May 11, more than two months after the men disappeared. Salter was last seen driving in the Atlanta suburb of East Point on Feb. 25 before loved ones said the men’s cars were found in two different places, according to WANF.

“It’s not like him to not call me,” Ty Manning, who was engaged to Salter, told the TV station. “It’s not like him to not reach out to me.”

Family members said the two ran Rockstar Lifestyle Print Shop, a business in the Atlanta area. They were “loving fathers, responsible men (and) contributors to their community,” Salter’s cousin, Eric Lee, told WXIA.

Then on March 11, the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department told WAGA human remains were found in a patch of woods on a farm about 25 miles southwest of East Point. Weeks after the discovery was made, officials said the remains belonged to the missing men.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which didn’t list a cause of death in a news release, told McClatchy News in an email that “autopsy results are pending.”

A search for clues continues, and anyone with information is asked to call state officials at 770-388-5019 or 800-597-8477. People also can share information online or through the smartphone application called See Something, Send Something.

Police in East Point, Hapeville and South Fulton reportedly were involved in the disappearance case but didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on May 11.

