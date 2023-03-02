Two Dallas teens charged with murder of 22-year-old Garland man, police say

The Garland Police Department said Thursday that murder charges have been filed against two Dallas teens in connection with a shooting on Feb. 5.

Garland homicide detectives sought charges against a Dallas 14-year-old accused of the murder of 22-year-old Quincy Lee Branch. The 14-year-old was already in custody on an unrelated case when the murder charge was filed.

Another suspect, a 15-year-old from Dallas, is also in custody and charged with murder.

Both juveniles are being held in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. Their names have not been released because of their age.

Branch and a 19-year-old man from Fort Worth were both shot while they were in a car that then crashed into a Garland apartment building, causing a fire that led to an evacuation of the apartments in the 4600 block of Saturn Road. The 19-year-old survived the shooting.

This is an active investigation, police said.