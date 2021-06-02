Two Dalton, Georgia, men arrested in shooting at fairgrounds

Jun. 1—Two men were arrested Saturday night in Dalton, Georgia, after a fight that involved gunshots broke out in the parking lot of the North Georgia Agricultural Fair grounds.

About 9:35 p.m., officers with the Dalton Police Department were on another call when they heard gunshots coming from the parking area at the fair. Officers ran toward the area and found a group of people arguing.

When officers announced themselves, one man — 22-year-old Dylan Hall — looked at the officers and ran. Officers and an off-duty Georgia State Patrol trooper ran after him. A woman in the group knocked the trooper down before he identified himself as a law enforcement officer, authorities said.

The trooper was then hit from behind multiple times by the woman's cousin, 18-year-old Gabriel Adams, authorities said. Adams then fled from other responding Dalton officers and was eventually caught after a long foot chase.

The investigation found the fight started between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. Other family members became involved, and Adams fired a handgun multiple times. When Adams saw the officers, he started to walk off as the foot chase for Hall started but stayed when his cousin started fighting the off-duty trooper.

The off-duty trooper was treated for his injuries at Hamilton Medical Center.

Officers found several pieces of evidence, including a hand gun, at the scene. Detectives were able to interview the people involved and said Adams admitted to firing shots during the disturbance and also admitted to fighting with the off-duty trooper. Adams also said he didn't know the person was an officer.

Adams was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Hall was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire, and there were no injuries.

The case is still an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Tommy Ensley at 706-278-9085, ext. 157.

