James Arthur Beebe

TYRO — Two men in Davidson County have been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of juveniles in separate cases.

In September, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a report of past sexual abuse of a juvenile in the Tyro community.

During the investigation, the juvenile attended a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville where they disclosed acts of sexual abuse by a male adult.

As a result of the investigation, James Arthur Beebe, 57, was charged with felony statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a minor.

After being arrested on Dec. 20, Beebe was taken before the Davidson County Magistrate where he was issued a $250,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 6.

Joshua Larry Kincaid

Earlier this year, detectives also began investigating another report of past sexual abuse of a juvenile.

During an interview at the Dragonfly House, the juvenile disclosed past sexual abuse by an adult male that also occurred in the Tyro Community.

As a result of the investigation, DCSO detectives arrested Joshua Larry Kincaid, 36, for one count of felony statutory sex offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

After being arrested Dec. 20, Kincaid was taken before the Davidson County Magistrate where he was issued a secured bond of $500,000 and an initial court date of Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Two in Davidson County arrested for sexual abuse of juveniles