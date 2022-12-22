Two in Davidson County arrested for sexual abuse of juveniles

Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
·1 min read
James Arthur Beebe
James Arthur Beebe

TYRO — Two men in Davidson County have been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of juveniles in separate cases.

In September, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a report of past sexual abuse of a juvenile in the Tyro community.

During the investigation, the juvenile attended a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville where they disclosed acts of sexual abuse by a male adult.

As a result of the investigation, James Arthur Beebe, 57, was charged with felony statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a minor.

After being arrested on Dec. 20, Beebe was taken before the Davidson County Magistrate where he was issued a $250,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 6.

Joshua Larry Kincaid
Joshua Larry Kincaid

Earlier this year, detectives also began investigating another report of past sexual abuse of a juvenile.

During an interview at the Dragonfly House, the juvenile disclosed past sexual abuse by an adult male that also occurred in the Tyro Community.

As a result of the investigation, DCSO detectives arrested Joshua Larry Kincaid, 36, for one count of felony statutory sex offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

After being arrested Dec. 20, Kincaid was taken before the Davidson County Magistrate where he was issued a secured bond of $500,000 and an initial court date of Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Two in Davidson County arrested for sexual abuse of juveniles

Recommended Stories