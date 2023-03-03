UPDATE: Two Davis Park Elementary students arrested in connection with gun at school

Mar. 2—Two Davis Park Elementary students were arrested Thursday and face charges of possession of a firearm on school property, according to Terre Haute police chief Shawn Keen.

Wednesday night, Terre Haute police received information that a juvenile student had taken a handgun from Davis Park Elementary to a residence, Keen said in a news release.

Officers spoke to the resident and recovered the handgun. Officers further learned that "the handgun had been received from one juvenile student to another juvenile student at Davis Park."

The information and the recovery of the handgun triggered an investigation by detectives and school corporation staff resulting in the arrest of both juveniles for possession of a firearm on school property, the release stated.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661. As both juveniles are less than 12 years of age, their identities are not being released.

No further details were being released Thursday, including whether the gun was loaded, although Keen said "the possession by both students did appear to span both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week."

Davis Park Elementary is located at the intersection of 19th and Poplar streets in Terre Haute.

VCSC administrators continue to work with THPD to further investigate the matter, according to a school district news release.

"We would like to thank the Terre Haute Police Department for their expertise and leadership throughout the investigation," the VCSC release stated.