Two Dayton Public Transportation employees arrested on gun charges after reported fight

Two Dayton Public Transportation employees were arrested Wednesday morning on weapons charges after a reported fight.

Dayton police were dispatched to the Dayton Public Schools Bus Garage on North James H. McGee Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. on a report of a fight complaint, according to a Dayton police incident report.

Della D. Stevens, 53, and Dorian D. Stevens, 37, were arrested on scene and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of felony illegal weapons/ordnances on school property, the report stated.

Della Stevens is also facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to online jail records and the incident report.

According to the incident report, an automatic handgun and handgun were involved in the incident.

Both men were listed as being employed at the Dayton Public Transportation Center, according to an online Dayton Public School’s staff directory.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli provided News Center 7 with the following statement regarding the incident:

“The district cannot comment on personnel matters. Please refer any questions to Dayton Police, as they are investigating the incident.”

The school district was unable to confirm the current employment status of the two men.

