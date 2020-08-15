Two dead, 17-year-old girl injured in South Miami-Dade shooting, police say

A shooting in South Miami-Dade left two men dead and a teen injured Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., Miami-Dade police were called to a shooting in Goulds, in the area of 21500 SW 114th Court. Investigators learned two men in their 20s and a 17-year-old were standing outside a home when three armed men came up and shot them.

The trio drove away in an unknown car, police said. Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the two men dead while the teen was still alive and injured. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477.