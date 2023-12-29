Two dead, 23 injured after more than 30 air targets downed over Kyiv in massive Russian attack

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 29 December

Shahed kamikaze drones, ballistic missiles, S-300 systems, as well as Kh-22/Kh-32, Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, launched from Russian strategic bombers, were used to attack Ukraine throughout the night.

Kyiv was underair raid alert three times, lasting almost five hours in total. More than 30 air targets were intercepted over the Ukrainian capital.

Lukyanivska metro station’s building, which sheltered civilians, was damaged during the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, adding that the station is still operational.

Multiple fires broke out in various districts of Kyiv, with residential buildings damaged and casualties reported in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts.

Rescue operations continue in the Podilskyi district where at least 10 people are believed to be trapped under the rubble of a warehouse.

