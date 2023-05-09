Two dead in Adelanto mass shooting, 5 injured, including several teenagers

Two people are dead, and five were injured during a shooting at a house party Sunday in Adelanto, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

Victor Valley Station deputies at 12:49 a.m. responded to a report of multiple gunshot victims at a party in the 10900 block of Bartlett Avenue, west of Family Dollar store.

As they arrived, deputies found Derrick Irutingabo, 20, of Arizona, dead of a gunshot wound inside the residence, sheriff’s officials said.

Additionally, five victims — ages 14, 18, 19, 23, and 40 — were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to local hospitals. Their conditions remain unknown.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, authorities said Maqwan Allen, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, was reportedly shot and taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are leading the investigation. The shooters have not yet been identified and it's unclear how many people were involved.

There were no updates on the incident on Monday evening, sheriff’s spokesman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press.

More information will be released as it becomes available, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Paslak with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Mass shooting in Adelanto leaves 2 dead, 5 injured