Two dead, another injured following shooting on Hammond Avenue Friday afternoon

Two people are dead and another injured following a Friday afternoon shooting on Hammond Avenue.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies respond to a residence on the 2500 block of Hammond Avenue around 5:40 p.m. and found two victims dead from gunshot wounds.

A third victim was found shot and transported to Augusta University Medical Center . Investigators believe the incident is domestic related. No suspects have been named at this time.

This is the second homicide in Richmond County in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta fatal shooting results in two dead, one injured on Friday