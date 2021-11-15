Two dead in apparent homicide and suicide in Paterson shooting, sources say

PATERSON — A man and woman suffered fatal gunshot wounds in an apparent homicide and suicide on Redwood Avenue Monday morning, according to multiple public officials.

Law enforcement sources said the incident apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims or any further details of the crime.

The killing raises the number of homicides in Paterson this year to 26. In 2021, Paterson endured its highest number of homicides in more than 30 years when 27 people were killed in the city.

Women comfort each other at a scene of a shooting on Redwood Ave in Paterson, N.J. on Monday Nov. 15, 2021.

Paterson Police Department Crime Scene Investigation was on scene and police blocked off the street between Doremus Street and Crosby Avenue. Medical examiners were also there.

A man was tackled by police and handcuffed after he was seen pulling off his shirt and screaming that his brother was inside the house and had just gotten shot.

Officials said an unusually high number of this year's homicides involved domestic disputes, which they attributed to tensions caused by the COVID pandemic.

Domestic violence has been linked to several homicides in North Jersey this fall. An Elmwood Park man allegedly killed by his ax-wielding grandson in mid-October, and a Washington Township woman allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in boyfriend later in the month.

Check back for more on this developing story.

