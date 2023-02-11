Two dead after apparent murder-suicide, Kentucky State Police say

Two people have died after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Kentucky State Police said.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Steven Hiter, 52, shot Jamie Fowler, 51, then killed himself at a residence on Moccasin Road. Lincoln County Coroner Ferris Marcum pronounced both dead at the scene.

State police said they were called to help with investigating the case just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those who want to help someone else. Call 988 to speak with a trained listener or visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or more information.