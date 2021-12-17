Two dead, Arkansas trooper injured following police chase and gunfire in Memphis

A police chase and an exchange of gunfire led to an injury to an Arkansas State Police officer and the deaths of two other people Thursday afternoon in Memphis, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The shooting took place Thursday afternoon. The TBI confirmed the deaths in the a statement about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and said the chase began in West Memphis and continued into Memphis.

"Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon on the on-ramp to Interstate 55 North from McLemore Avenue," the TBI statement says.

"Arkansas State Police and U.S. Marshal Task Force Officers from the Eastern District of Arkansas were pursuing at least one individual wanted out of South Carolina on felony warrants. At some point during the pursuit, at least one of the individuals in the vehicle began firing at officers.

"One Arkansas State Trooper was struck by a bullet as he returned fire, hitting both individuals in the vehicle. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene. The Arkansas State Trooper was transported to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover."

The TBI didn't immediately name the people involved.

This marks the second police shooting in Memphis this week. On Wednesday, a Memphis Police Department officer shot and killed a woman later identified as Kayla Lucas, 25, near the McDonald's on S. Third Street near Brooks Road.

A TBI narrative said officers were trying to stop Lucas in a fast food parking lot as part of a stolen car investigation out of Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The TBI statement says, "Officers used their patrol cruisers to block the car and exited their cruisers in an attempt to apprehend the driver. Initial information from the scene indicates the driver accelerated toward officers, crashing into at least one occupied patrol car, resulting in another police officer firing his service weapon, striking the driver."

The TBI is investigating both shooting cases.

The TBI typically does not release details of its police shooting investigations for months, and in some cases more than a year. Upon completion of the investigation, the TBI turns its report over to the Shelby County prosecutor's office.

In 21 cases in a row, the prosecutor's office has ruled officers' actions justified and cleared the police of criminal charges. The prosecutor's office usually releases heavily redacted versions of the TBI investigative file and videos.

Many recent police shooting deaths in this area have led to civil lawsuits and in some cases government agencies end up paying out settlements.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Two dead, Arkansas trooper injured in Memphis