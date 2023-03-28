Two killed in knife attack at Lisbon Muslim centre

Portugal - Pedro Nunes/Reuters

At least two people have died after a man wielding a knife attacked attendees at an Islamic religious centre in Lisbon.

A third victim, reportedly an employee of the Ismaeli Centre, is also receiving treatment in hospital.

Nazim Ahmad, the leader of the Ismaeli community, told the SIC television station that both those killed were Portuguese women, reportedly aged approximately 20 and 40.

The other victim was said to be a teacher from the centre, who was stabbed in the neck.

The suspect is believed to be of Afghan nationality, according to the newspaper Correio da Manhã.

He was shot by police, detained and taken to Lisbon’s Santa Maria Hospital.

Lisbon - Pedro Nunes/Reuters

The Public Security Police force (PSP) said that it was alerted to a knife attack at the Ismaeli Centre at 10.57am on Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene a minute later, encountering a “man armed with a large knife”.

“Orders were given to the attacker to cease the attack, which he disobeyed, advancing towards the police, knife in hand,” the PSP said.

Faced with a “serious and ongoing threat, the policemen resorted to the use of a firearm against the person, hitting and neutralizing the aggressor”.

António Costa, the Portuguese Prime Minister, said: “I want to express my solidarity and regret to the Ismaili community and to the families of the victims.”

However, he urged people not to jump to conclusions.

Mr Costa said everything indicates that it was “an isolated act”, adding it was “premature” to make any interpretation about the crime.

The prime minister also praised the police for their “rapid intervention”.

Ismailis are a minority group within Shiite Islam, whose members have been attacked by extremist groups in countries such as Pakistan.