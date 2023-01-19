Two dead after being shot multiple times in southeast Fort Worth bedroom

A man and a woman were found shot to death late Wednesday in a bedroom at a southeast Fort Worth home, authorities said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting deaths.

The names of the victims had not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Killian St.

When they arrived, police located two shooting victims in a bedroom. The two who suffered multiple gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.