Two dead bodies, no answers. SE Ocala murder mystery continues

Family members of the man and woman found deceased inside their residence Sunday morning had not yet been notified as of Monday afternoon as Marion County Sheriff's detectives continued to investigate.

Sheriff's deputies were outside the crime scene Monday while technicians and detectives collected evidence. Little information was released to the press or public.

A day earlier, deputies were called to a residence in the Whispering Sands subdivision, off Southeast 52nd Avenue west of Baseline Road. They discovered a man and a woman inside, shot to death.

These are the 14th and 15th murders so far this year in Marion County. That equals the 2022 total, according to the sheriff's office.

The neighborhood was quiet on Monday, with some motorists slowing down, looking at the crime scene and then continuing to drive.

Residents either declined to talk or quickly told a Star-Banner reporter they do not know who lives there, didn't hear anything, or the matter doesn't concern them.

However two women who sat in the parking lot of one duplex were not shy and spoke openly to news reporters who gathered around them.

One of them, Rose Boyles, said four people occupy the residence where the bodies were found. Of the four, two are permanent residents: a mother and her stepson. Boyles said the woman uses a wheelchair.

Boyles said multiple people visit the apartment, and vehicles frequently come and go.

She said the person who found the two dead bodies was scared because it was his first time seeing anyone deceased.

Boyles said the apartment owner recently called deputies to check the residence. She also said that she has given deputies her ring camera videos to assist them in capturing the person or persons responsible for the homicides.

Boyles said she's leaving because "I can't take this anymore."

Other residents

Another woman, who for security reasons asked that the name not be used, said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She said she goes to and from work and doesn't know too many neighbors.

A second woman said she wants to move because she feels unsafe. She has heard gunshots and seen children running around unsupervised. Homeless people who camp nearby come to the community and harass her neighbors. She suspects drug activity is ongoing, and is tired of seeing vehicles driving through yards.

She said the residences are one- or two-bedroom quad-style apartments that are joined.

"Something needs to be done out here," said the second woman.

Boyles said when she moved to Whispering Sands, she paid $700 a month for rent. Now, 2 1/2 years later, she's paying more than $1,000, which includes her service dog. She said each time the rent increases, so does the security deposit.

The Star-Banner has reported on different crimes that have occurred in Whispering Sands.

For instance, in 2021, two juveniles were injured by gunfire in the neighborhood. Three years before that, a young man was injured in a drive-by shooting. And, in 2017, a pizza delivery man was shot and injured after making a delivery in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting can call Detective Joseph Miller at (352) 369-6806. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP and reference 23-54 in your tip, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

