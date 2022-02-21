Two dead in Bronx apartment, overdoses suspected

A man and a woman were found dead in a Bronx apartment in what appears to be a double overdose, police said Monday.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 11:11 p.m. Sunday found the victims inside an apartment on Bronx Park South near Daly Ave. in West Farms.

The 32-year-old man had an injury to the back of his head that police suspect came from a fall. Medics pronounced him and a 57-year-old woman dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how each victim died.