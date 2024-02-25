Two dead after car crashes into back of truck in Pratt county Saturday morning

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash in Pratt county has taken two lives.

Kansas highway patrol says a pickup was stopped in the eastbound lane of highway 42 east of the town of Sawyer this morning at 11:12.

KHP says a second vehicle, driven by 90-year-old Uyel Martin, was driving east when that vehicle hit the back of the pickup stopped on highway 42.

Both Uyel Martin and 84-year-old Dovie Uyel, both of Isabel, died in the crash.

