Two dead after car crosses center line, slams head-on with another vehicle near Utah-Idaho border

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Bannock County near the Utah-Idaho border on Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

The double fatal crash occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 24, officials said, on US-91 at mile post 24 in Bannock County.

A Preston man, 86, was reportedly heading northbound on the highway in a 2003 Buick when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2012 Nissan.

The man died at the scene, officials said.

The passenger of the Nissan, a Hyrum woman, 53, also died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was airlifted to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Both the driver and passenger of the Nissan were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The road was blocked for around five hours following the crash to help those involved and clear the scene.

Authorities from Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Downey Ambulance, Franklin County Ambulance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department and Franklin County Fire Department responded to this incident.

Idaho State Police also thanks those who helped on scene before law enforcement and emergency personnel could arrive.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.

