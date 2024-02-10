Two dead in Clearwater shooting, police say

CLEARWATER — Both a man and a woman are dead after a shooting Friday night that Clearwater police have described as a domestic incident.

Police responded to the 2300th block of Hillcreek Circle East, in the Countryside area, at around 8:15 p.m. after multiple people called about the incident.

Both adults were found dead at the scene, according to police. An initial investigation shows the shooting was not random, and police believe the man and the woman knew one another.

Authorities continued to investigate overnight, but no additional details were available as of Saturday morning.