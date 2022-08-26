Two teens dead, one hurt: Collision along I-81 near Hagerstown

Two teenagers died Thursday night after the sedan they were in collided with the cab of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 near Hagerstown, according to Maryland State Police.

A third person in the sedan was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a state police news release.

The deceased were identified as sedan driver Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, and his right, rear passenger, Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, state police reported.

The sedan's front-seat passenger, Kannon Shives, 16, of Clear Spring, was flown to Shock Trauma, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver, whose name was not immediately available, was not injured in the crash, state police said.

Though early in the investigation, police believe the sedan, a black Lexus, merged onto northbound I-81 from the U.S. 40 eastbound exit, Exit 6A, "at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin" of the tractor-trailer, according to the police release.

More local news: Guilty plea earns Hagerstown man six years in jail for burglary on Winter Street

The tractor-trailer was driving north on I-81, approaching the U.S. 40 east/Exit 6A when the collision occurred, police said.

The crash, reported at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, occurred along the west edge of Hagerstown, a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

State police continue to investigate the cause and contributing factors of the crash, the release states.

Because of the severity of the crash and injuries, the state police crash team responded to investigate, the release states.

Northbound I-81 and the ramp from eastbound U.S. 40 to northbound I-81 were closed for almost five hours to aid the response and investigation. They were completely reopened by 1:36 a.m., a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

In addition to the troopers from the Hagerstown barrack, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and state police from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division also responded, the release states.

Also responding were firefighters from Hagerstown, Williamsport and Halfway and ambulances from Maugansville and Halfway, the 911 supervisor said. The Maugansville-based ambulance is with Community Rescue Service.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Two teenagers dead, one hurt in I-81 crash in Hagerstown