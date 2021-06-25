Two dead in crash near Garner on Jones Sausage Road. Speed and alcohol were factors.

A head-on crash on Jones Sausage Road on the southern edge of Raleigh left two people dead Thursday night after 7:30 p.m.

The crash occurred near the Amazon Distribution Center in Garner after a westbound driver in a Ford C-Max on Jones Sausage Road crossed into the oncoming eastbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Suburban.

The 28-year-old driver of the Ford, Lauren Stewart of Apex, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the sole occupant of the car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Calvin Stewart, 53, of Garner who drove the Chevrolet died after being taken to a hospital. The two individuals are not related despite sharing a last name, police said.

Calvin Stewart was in the Suburban with two other adults, a teenager and an infant, who were all hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation shows that speeding and impaired driving due to alcohol were factors in Lauren Stewart’s driving. The investigation is continuing.