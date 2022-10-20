Two dead when driver fleeing traffic stop runs a red light, Georgia troopers say

A driver is accused of killing two people after troopers said the driver ran a red light trying to escape a traffic stop in Atlanta, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The deadly crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, on Northside Drive and 14th Street, state troopers said.

Police tried to stop the driver of a Toyota RAV4, who “immediately accelerated” and sped off, authorities said in a news release. The driver continued through a red light and plowed into a 2022 Mitsubishi Highlander at the intersection, officials said.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Mitsubishi were killed, troopers said. Authorities identified them as Gemini Jerome Jackson, 27, and Guillermo Bracho Barrios, 39.

Three passengers in the backseat were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspects who caused the crash were also hospitalized with severe injuries, authorities said. Troopers did not disclose the suspects’ conditions as of Thursday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stolen U-Haul erupts in flames after leading police on hourslong chase, Texas cops say

Dad with baby in car crashes in chase that reached speeds of 115 mph, NC deputies say

Accused robber dies in police chase days after Walgreens stickup, Georgia troopers say