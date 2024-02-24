Two dead in East Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man and woman are dead following a shooting Saturday morning in east Wichita.

Wichita Police Spokesperson Officer Kristopher Gupilan tells KSN news officers were called to the 7300 block of east Kellogg Drive around 9:25 a.m. When they arrived they found a 35-year-old man and woman who had been shot.

Gupilan says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man died a short time later at the hospital.

Police found a child in one of the rooms who was not hurt and is in protective custody. Officer Gupilan says a suspect is already in custody.

He says more information will be released.

