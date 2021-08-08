Two dead and eight wounded after multiple Washington shootings over 12 hours

Two people are dead and eight are wounded after seven separate shootings took place in Washington, D.C., within a 12-hour period from Saturday to Sunday.

James Beckham, 69, and Kendall Brown, 20, both of whom hailed from Maryland, were pronounced dead, according to multiple tweets from the Metropolitan Police Department. Beckham's corpse was found in a car on Saturday evening, and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident, though a $25,000 reward has been initiated for information relating to the crime.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Brown was found dead of injuries sustained in a home at the 3000 block of Nelson Place SE. Law enforcement later arrested Amard Jefferson, 22, and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.

Hours after Beckham's body was located, one person was wounded in a shooting in the 400 block of Atlantic Street SE. Ninety minutes later, two others were found to have been struck by gunfire.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man was transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, while another individual was wounded an hour later. At 3:10 a.m., three other people were shot near the Maryland border, and all were sent to medical facilities where they are expected to survive.

By the conclusion of the violent weekend, at least two people were stabbed in three separate reported incidents throughout the area.

As of Aug. 6, homicides have jumped 5% in Washington, D.C., while motor vehicle theft rose 24%, according to Metropolitan Police Department data. Robbery and theft from cars has risen slightly, though arson, burglary, sex abuse, and other crimes have declined.

