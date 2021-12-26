Two dead, El Paso police seek hit-and-run driver in Christmas weekend traffic collisions

Two men were killed and a motorcyclist was severely injured during a deadly Christmas holiday weekend on El Paso's roadways.

On Sunday, police traffic investigators were attempting to find and identify a driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon on the East Side.

Laramie Fowler, 24, of Northeast El Paso, died at a hospital after a collision at 4:45 p.m. on George Dieter Drive at Rex Baxter Drive near Vista Del Sol Drive, police said.

El Paso police seek for the driver of this car suspected in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a motorcyclist on Saturday on George Dieter Drive and Rex Baxter Drive.

Fowler was riding a 2005 Honda CRB-600RR motorcycle south on George Dieter at a high speed when he went over a hill, police said.

An unknown dark-colored car was turning left onto Rex Baxter when Fowler appeared to avoid the car in front of him by laying down his motorcycle, a police news release stated. Fowler was sliding on the street when he was hit by the car.

Investigators reported that an unidentified woman wearing a green sweater stopped and walked around her car before leaving the scene. Fowler was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said.

El Paso police released this photo of a woman in a green sweater suspected in a fatal Christmas Day hit-and-run collision with a motorcyclist on George Dieter Drive and Rex Baxter Drive on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Anyone with information about the unknown woman in the green sweater or the car may call police at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.

There have been 75 traffic-related deaths this year in El Paso compared with 68 at this time last year, according to police figures.

Fatal Christmas Eve SUV rollover

A driver was killed in a SUV rollover crash at about 9 p.m. Friday along Gateway East Boulevard east of Zaragoza Road.

Rodolfo Rayas, 32, of Horizon City, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer when he veered left for unknown reasons, abruptly overcorrected and veered right before hitting a curb causing the SUV to roll, police said. Rayas was thrown from the vehicle, which came to a stop on a desert lot.

Rayas was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

Motorcycle collision on Airway

A motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries in a crash at about 8:50 p.m. Friday outside the bars and restaurants at Airway Plaza at 1160 Airway Blvd., police said.

Malachi Barker, 25, was driving a 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide with David Galvan, 34, as a passenger, police said.

Barker was northbound on Airway when he veered off the road and hit a curb as the motorcycle went over a sidewalk before colliding with a 2021 Dodge Charger exiting a parking lot, police said.

Barker was hospitalized with severe head injuries. Galvan had minor head injuries, police said. Neither was wearing a helmet. Both men are from Northeast El Paso. Police suspect alcohol was a factor in the accident though toxicology results are pending.

The driver of the Dodge, Guy Gormley, 26, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Nathaniel Harrel, 37, Christianburg, Virginia, were not injured, police said.

