Two dead in fatal head-on collision on Highway 4

(KRON) – Two people have died after a head-on traffic collision in Antioch on Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Contra Costa responded to a two-vehicle crash eastbound on Highway 4, west of Lone Tree Way near Antioch at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

According to the preliminary investigation, a blue Scion TC was traveling the wrong way westbound in the eastbound lanes. Simultaneously, a black Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound at the same location when the cars collided head-on. According to the Contra Costa Fire Department, two ambulances responded to the incident.

The two vehicles had one occupant each. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CHP, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact California Highway Patrol Contra Costa in Martinez at (925)-646-4980.

