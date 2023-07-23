Two dead in fatal weekend shootings in Orlando

Orlando police were investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning, the weekend’s second.

Police provided few details about the latest shooting which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on South Semoran Boulevard, a commercial district about five miles north of Orlando International Airport.

According to an email from police, responding officers found a wounded man in the area of 6699 S. Semoran Boulevard, which is the address of a Cracker Barrel Restaurant, and began “life-saving measures.”

Police said the victim was found outside the restaurant and the shooting happened in an adjacent shopping plaza.

The wounded man was taken to AdventHealth East Orlando by paramedics.

He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police said their preliminary investigation found an altercation led to the shooting.

They did not immediately respond to requests for details.

“All parties are accounted for and cooperating,” police said in an email.

Police also were investigating a shooting death Saturday.

According to a report by ClickOrlando.com, police said they received a call about 2:30 p.m. regarding a “wounded individual” in the 1000 block of DeWitt Drive, a dead end street separated by a chain-link fence from North Westmoreland Drive. Police said he later died and they had no suspect at the time.

The neighborhood is less than a quarter mile north of Exploria Stadium, the 25,000-seat venue which is home to Orlando City of Major League Soccer and the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Police did not identify either shooting victim.

shudak@orlandosentinel.com