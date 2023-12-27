Two dead in fiery one-car wreck near Pleasant Hill, Polk County Sheriff's Office says

Two men died in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 65 just outside Pleasant Hill, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

The sheriff's office in a news release said the accident occurred just after midnight Saturday. Driver Sean Pattschull, 22, of Norwalk, and passenger, Nicholas Chescher, 25, of Fontana, California, died at the scene.

The news release said witnesses reported the vehicle had been traveling north at a high rate of speed, passing other cars on the rain-soaked, foggy road, when it left the roadway near mile marker 81 and hit a tree in a ditch on the east side of the road.

Law enforcement personnel and firefighters arrived to find the 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan engulfed in flames and Pattschull and Chescher dead inside, the news release said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office as of Wednesday, the release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Two dead as car crashes on wet, foggy Polk County roadway