Two dead, five injured overnight in shooting at Hickory Hill club

An overnight shooting has left two people dead and five injured outside a Hickory Hill night club, the Memphis Police Department said.

At 11:17 p.m. Wednedsay, MPD said officers responded to a shooting call outside of Prive, on Winchester Road. One man was found dead at the scene and another was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Five other people — a 35-year-old man, 30-year-old man, 37-year-old man, 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman — were taken to other hospitals by personal vehicle. MPD said each of the victims had been shot.

"[Preliminary] information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside the club," MPD said in a Twitter statement.

MPD did not mention a description of those suspected of shooting the seven people, and it is unclear if any arrests have been made yet.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Two dead, five injured overnight in shooting at Memphis club