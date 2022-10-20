Two dead following reports of shooting in South Modesto

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies are at a home in south Modesto where two people were found dead following reports of a shooting there.

Sgt. Erich Layton said a neighbor first reported the shooting in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue at 1:43 p.m. Thursday. While deputies were responding to the scene, a second caller on Imperial called to say her mother had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead in the front yard of a home and a man dead just outside the fence line, Layton said.

There was another woman and an infant child at the home who were not injured but transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons, he said.

Layton said there is no one in custody related to the case but, “We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects at this time.”

He stopped short of labeling either death a homicide or saying how the man and woman died. One gun was recovered at the scene, he said.

The relationships of the people involved remain under investigation, including whether the woman with the infant was the woman who called police, he said.

We will have more on this story when information is available.