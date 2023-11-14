Two dead following shooting outside Milestone Academy in Grain Valley

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Grain Valley Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead outside a day care Monday night.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired incident outside Milestone Academy off S. Buuckner Tarsney Road.

Man charged in shooting at Independence Center

When officers arrived on scene they found two people deceased.

Police said the incident appears to be an isolated domestic dispute that resulted in a murder-suicide.

No children were physically injured during the incident, according to police, and there is no current danger to the public.

Grain Valley police are working closely with Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said this is an active investigation at this time. Anyone with information should contact Grain Valley Police Department at (816) 847-6250.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Milestone Academy said it will be closed on Tuesday.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates online and on FOX4 News at 9 and FOX4 News at 10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.