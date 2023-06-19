Two dead following Sunday night shooting, FMPD says; tips sought

Fort Myers Police continue to investigate a Sunday night shooting that left two people dead in the area of Framingham Court and Deleon Street.

The call came in at 11:22 p.m. Authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident as they ask for the public's help to crack the case.

Officer Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers Police, confirmed Monday morning two people are dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if their tip leads to an arrest.

