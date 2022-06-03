Police: Man charged after 2 killed in crash on Statesville highway

A man has been charged after two people died in a crash involving a car and \two pickup trucks in Statesville, according to police.

Investigators said that just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 70 when it went into the opposite lane and sideswiped a Ford pickup truck. The Accord then hit a GMC pickup truck head-on, according to police.

Officers said that a passenger in the Accord died in the crash. He was identified as Chad Tyrone Kincaid, 27.

Doris May Proefrock, 79, a passenger in the GMC pickup truck, also died, according to police.

Authorities have charged Labryant Tremaine Nichols with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Statesville police said they’re still investigating the crash and have not released any other details at this point.

