Two dead and four injured in Boise mall shooting

Two people are dead and four others are injured, including a police officer, after a mall shooting Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, according to local authorities.

One suspect is in custody, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a press conference.

"I cannot stress enough how traumatic enough this event was for the community at large," Lee said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at Boise Towne Square Mall and shut down surrounding roads.

According to Lee, upon arrival at the mall, police found someone matching the suspect's description and they exchanged fire, resulting in one officer getting injured, before a suspect was taken into custody.

Police, who said there is no indication of additional threats to the community, are now notifying the families of the victims.

"Never should one have to, or does one expect when they're saying goodbye to a loved one who is headed to work, who is headed out to shop, that they'll get a call like they did today," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said during the press conference. "Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have, or should have, expected."

McLean thanked the shopkeepers who reacted quickly and helped people as they fled the shooting.

"You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you are willing to do to support and care for strangers," McLean said.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted that the state stands ready to assist in the investigation.

"Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers," Little said.

Little added that the state appreciates the work of the first responders.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation. No motive has been reported.

