Two dead, four injured after head-on collision in Sayreville

SAYREVILLE – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on Bordentown Avenue.

Police responded around 4:11 p.m. Tuesday to Bordentown Avenue and Waterworks Road on a report of a crash where arriving officers discovered a Nissan had collided with a box truck, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The driver and the rear driver’s side passenger of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, Ciccone said, and the front and the other rear passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the box truck sustained minor injuries, the prosecutor said.

An initial investigation revealed the Nissan was driving on Bordentown Avenue when it crossed over the double yellow line before colliding with the box truck, Ciccone said.

Authorities did not release the victims’ identifications.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Alva Cox of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sayreville NJ crash on Bordentown Avenue leaves two dead