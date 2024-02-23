Two dead in Friday morning shooting north of Des Moines, across from Polk County Jail

Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead north of Des Moines on Friday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 5153 N.E. 17th St. regarding a person being shot at about 6:43 a.m. Friday, said Capt. Ryan Evans, spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. Two were found dead at the scene.

The shooting happened at a busy area just across from the Polk County Jail, Evans said.

Many witnesses were there and were being interviewed as of 8:40 a.m., he said.

“We got a lot of witnesses,” Evans said. “It’s kind of a busy business and park area. So, we’ve got a lot of witnesses to talk to.”

There is no threat to the public, Evans said.

This story will be updated.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Two dead in Friday shooting north of Des Moines near Polk County Jail