Two dead after Gainesville shootings

Jan. 17—Gainesville police are looking for suspect after a fatal double shooting Monday night on the city's northside.

Gainesville officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Culberson Street and West U.S. Highway 82

Around 6:22 p.m. Monday. Gainesville Police Chief Kevin stated in a Tuesday morning press release that the person shooting was last seen running north from the area.

"When officers arrived, they located two victims near a silver colored truck," Phillips further stated. "The two victims were identified as Antonio Delgado, 19 and a male juvenile, 16, both of Gainesville. The victims were transported to a medical facility and later succumbed to their injuries. It appears the three subjects possibly knew each other and this is an isolated incident without an ongoing threat to the community."

This is still a very active investigation and the suspect has not been identified as this time, Phillips added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.