Two dead in Gaston County after murder-suicide, police say

Gaston County Police are investigating after two people were found dead on Saturday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, officials said Sunday.

Police said Michelle Marcinkus Walter was the victim and the suspect was Johnnie Andrew Walter Jr., according to initial reports. Police have not specified their relationship.

The two were found dead in a home in the 400 block of Mountain Meadows drive, near Dallas and just under a 40 minute drive from Charlotte. Police said they were initially responding to calls about a shooting in that area at 5:55 a.m.

If you have information relating to the investigation Gaston County Police said a detective can be reached at: 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.