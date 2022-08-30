Two dead in Hollywood shooting, cops say. Police ask the community for help

Hollywood officers rushed to a late-night shooting Monday that resulted in the deaths of two men, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the shooting in the 5600 block of Wiley Street and found two men with gunshot wounds, Hollywood police said.

The two unidentified men were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they later died.

Hollywood police are asking help finding details on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can email or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Info can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.