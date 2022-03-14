Two dead, including 2-year-old child, after drive-by shooting in Tuscaloosa

A 20-year-old man and a 2-year-old child are dead after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon on 19th Street, according to Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to investigate a shooting at a residence in the 3000 block of 19th Street near Freeman Park. Investigators said they found a 20-year-old man who was dead and several others who had gunshot wound injuries.

A 2-year-old child who had been critically injured was taken to the hospital for treatment, but did not survive. Authorities have not released the child's name or the name of the 20-year-old man.

Police say multiple shots were fired at the residence in a drive-by style shooting.

No suspects had been arrested by late Sunday.

In a social media post Sunday, Mayor Walt Maddox said the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crimes Unit will be "relentless" in pursing the suspects responsible for the shooting.

"It is still very early in the investigation, but we won't stop until we have an arrest," Chief Brent Blankley said.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Crime news: Authorities investigated 22 homicide cases in Tuscaloosa County in 2021

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Drive-by shooting in Tuscaloosa kills 2-year-old, man on 19th Street