Two dead, including a Lexington man, and one injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting

Three people from Cincinnati have been arrested and charged in a shooting that left two men dead and a woman injured in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police in Pikeville found the three people shot when they were called to a home in the Belfry community Friday, state police said in a news release.

Rodney Estep, 38, of Lexington, and Jacob Adair, 28, of Belfry, were pronounced dead at the scene on Ky. 292 West by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. Chasity Adair, 28, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, state police said.

Jacob Adair and Chasity Adair were husband and wife, according to Trooper Michael Coleman.

Orlando Pack, Jolon McCree and Devon Overstreet, all of Cincinnati, have each been charged with two counts of complicity to murder and one count of attempted murder, according to the release.

They were being held Saturday in the Carter County Detention Center, according to the jail website.