Two dead, including suspect, in standoff near Illinois border

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Two people are dead after a murder in Forestell Spurs, an hours-long standoff near the Illinois border. Police now say their suspect, 28-year-old Clyde Young, killed himself during that standoff in West Alton, hours after killing Amy Lynn Delacruz of Cadet, Missouri. Delacruz who was 41.

Both the homicide and this standoff in West Alton are still under investigation.

