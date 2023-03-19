Two dead in Indianapolis shootings over the weekend
Police are investigating two weekend shootings that left two people dead in Indianapolis.
A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on the eastside. Officers were called at about 1 p.m. to 2451 Beckwith Drive at an apartment complex in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The man later died at a hospital.
A second deadly shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on the westside. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at 862 Chapelwood Blvd. in the Chapel Hill Village neighborhood, a few miles north of the airport.
Indianapolis killings:Tracking every homicide in 2023
Neither victims have been named, and no one has been arrested.
This story will be updated.
Contact IndyStar reporter Kristine Phillips at (317) 444-3026 or at kphillips@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @bykristinep.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis shootings left two people dead; IMPD investigating.